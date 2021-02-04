CryptoSoul (SOUL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $131,070.79

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $131,070.79 and $1,377.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00203158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 280,994,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,208,853 tokens. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

