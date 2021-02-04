Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) (LON:CRS) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) (LON:CRS) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.17 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.27). Approximately 45,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 64,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.25).

The stock has a market cap of £81.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.57%.

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

