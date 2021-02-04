CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.94. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $54.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

