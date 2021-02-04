CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.56

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $3.55. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 2,284,753 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The stock has a market cap of $261.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Equities research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Caxton Corp raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 3,694,157 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

