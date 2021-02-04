Cube (AUTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Cube has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Cube has a market cap of $1.92 million and $57.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.57 or 0.01286266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00057573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.11 or 0.06136934 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00018412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

AUTO is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

