CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Downgraded to Underperform at Raymond James

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.
CUBE stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62.
In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in CubeSmart by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in CubeSmart by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in CubeSmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
