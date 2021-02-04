CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Downgraded to Underperform at Raymond James

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

CUBE stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in CubeSmart by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in CubeSmart by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in CubeSmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

