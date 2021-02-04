Cubiex (CBIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $261,165.31

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex has a total market cap of $261,165.31 and $3,052.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00151605 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00088374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00065333 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00239737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042271 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

Cubiex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

