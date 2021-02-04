Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Up 6.7%

Cullinan Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $36.00. 156,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 236,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGEM. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Cullinan Management Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

