Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.15

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.37. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 40,287 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

