Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI opened at $235.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.14. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.30.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

