Curio Reaches Market Cap of $505,694.91 (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Curio has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Curio has a total market cap of $505,694.91 and $13,880.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.15 or 0.01274070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.02 or 0.06373830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006200 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041710 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

