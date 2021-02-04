Curio Reaches Market Cap of $513,470.91 (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Curio has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Curio has a total market cap of $513,470.91 and $20,213.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00064051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.16 or 0.01176561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00048542 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.01 or 0.04620552 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020475 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

