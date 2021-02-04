CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Up 7.2%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $16.93. 5,641,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 1,511,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Several research firms have commented on CURI. B. Riley downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,691,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.