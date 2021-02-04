CustomContractNetwork Market Capitalization Achieves $603,799.04 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $603,799.04 and $3.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 111.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.04 or 0.00397404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003688 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.