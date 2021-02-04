CUTcoin (CUT) Market Cap Hits $8.78 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 103% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $513.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0685 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00054234 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.94 or 0.00203767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002004 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012836 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009655 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007853 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 132,115,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,115,013 tokens. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

