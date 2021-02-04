cVault.finance (CORE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.11 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $4,958.18 or 0.13362011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $49.58 million and $1.11 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00147722 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00092078 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00063891 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00242097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00041027 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.