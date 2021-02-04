CVCoin (CVN) Hits Market Cap of $1.96 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. CVCoin has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $14,165.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 70% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00053292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00150076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00085717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00240617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040490 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.