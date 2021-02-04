CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,674 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 50,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690,582. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

