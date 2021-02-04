CyberArk Software (CYBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $160.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.07 and a 200 day moving average of $120.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,288.90 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $169.70.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

