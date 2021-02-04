CyberMiles (CMT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.74 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.00395274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00057095 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,152.18 or 1.00123014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00024685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00040192 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

