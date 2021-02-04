CyberVein (CVT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.01 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for about $0.0914 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberVein has a total market cap of $96.87 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.