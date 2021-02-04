DA Davidson Comments on OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OCFC. Raymond James increased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

OCFC stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 86.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

