DA Davidson Lowers KBR (NYSE:KBR) to Neutral

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.
KBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.23.
KBR stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -121.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
