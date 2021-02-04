DA Davidson Lowers KBR (NYSE:KBR) to Neutral

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.

KBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.23.

KBR stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -121.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in KBR by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 492,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in KBR by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

