DAD (DAD) Trading 29.8% Higher Over Last Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $22.90 million and $218,279.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.57 or 0.01286266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00057573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.11 or 0.06136934 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00018412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.