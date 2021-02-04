Dai (DAI) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Dai has a market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $327.21 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dai Token Profile

Dai (DAI) is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,766,451,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,766,451,561 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

