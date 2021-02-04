Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Raised to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 148,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,142. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $78.15.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

