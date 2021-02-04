Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s previous close.

DAC opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. Danaos has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $705.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaos will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

