Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s previous close.
DAC opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. Danaos has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $705.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaos will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Danaos
Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.
Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.