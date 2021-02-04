Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Up 13.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) rose 13.6% on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Danaos traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.36. Approximately 680,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 763,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,802,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $802.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

