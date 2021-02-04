Daniel H. Walker Sells 22,353 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $1,213,544.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,805,484.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.60. 63,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.70 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

