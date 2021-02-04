Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.60

Shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $48.72, with a volume of 50086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $3,189,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.