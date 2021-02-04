DAOBet Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $346.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,116.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.63 or 0.01152114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00480722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007302 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

