DAOstack (GEN) Market Capitalization Tops $5.53 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and $53,738.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges.

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

DAOstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

