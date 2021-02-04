DAOstack Market Capitalization Hits $4.74 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $59,527.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can now be bought for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,433.56 or 1.00064821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00035733 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000226 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.