Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Down 9.2%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) fell 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.00 and last traded at $108.67. 2,765,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,069,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.70.

DQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,139,000 after acquiring an additional 157,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after purchasing an additional 439,419 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 48.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 467,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 151,533 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 626.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

