Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.31. Darling Ingredients posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Shares of DAR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 834,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $70.16.

In other news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $316,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $477,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,484. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7,171.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 364,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 395,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

