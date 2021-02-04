Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.59. 438,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 486,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $363.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.00.
Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)
Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.
