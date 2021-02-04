Dash (DASH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $1.00 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $113.27 or 0.00300923 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00032710 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003059 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $611.50 or 0.01624533 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,957,845 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

