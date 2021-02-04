Dash (DASH) Price Up 7.3% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $113.84 or 0.00305936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $751.84 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00040952 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003349 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.63 or 0.01635632 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,958,768 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

