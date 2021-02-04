DATA Price Up 19.7% This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. DATA has a market cap of $4.95 million and $447,140.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.97 or 0.01282893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00053686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.68 or 0.05642091 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00042411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000173 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (DTA) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.