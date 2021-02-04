Datadog (DDOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $110.52 on Thursday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,682.77 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $269,336.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $467,590.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,294,927 shares of company stock worth $227,526,084. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

