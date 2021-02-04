DATx Reaches Market Capitalization of $294,350.36 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. DATx has a total market capitalization of $294,350.36 and approximately $166,909.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DATx Token Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars.

