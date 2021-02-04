David Ahmadzai Sells 10,446 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06.

NXGN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 271,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,195. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.01, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 82,623 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 15.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.