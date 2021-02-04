David Rowland Sells 7,966 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66.

David Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.01. 1,624,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,060. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The firm has a market cap of $166.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Accenture by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 492,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after acquiring an additional 170,795 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $7,511,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

