DaVita (DVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect DaVita to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $110.49 on Thursday. DaVita has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

