DaVita (DVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect DaVita to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $110.49 on Thursday. DaVita has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.
In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.