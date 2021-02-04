DDKoin Trading 9.4% Lower This Week (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $35,949.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007144 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001368 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001129 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002090 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

