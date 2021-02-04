DEAPcoin (DEP) Market Cap Reaches $4.81 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $383,175.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00055417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00152386 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00086203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00065873 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00239903 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00041652 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

