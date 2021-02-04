DECENT One Day Volume Reaches $276.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. DECENT has a market capitalization of $434,230.71 and approximately $276.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00203480 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

