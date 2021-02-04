Decentraland (MANA) Price Reaches $0.17

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $259.12 million and approximately $70.41 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00065314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.11 or 0.01366492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005854 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,860.28 or 0.05052702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,850,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,533,981,268 tokens. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.