Decentralized Asset Trading Platform 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.00 (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market cap of $19,515.93 and $28.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded up 91.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00053697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00148766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 75.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00095929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00239021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040193 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 tokens. The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

