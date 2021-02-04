DECOIN (DTEP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $42,004.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $42,004.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.97 or 0.00683158 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00027724 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000951 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 75,783,492 coins and its circulating supply is 54,231,633 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

